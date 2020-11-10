Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.21 (+75.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $429.15M (+35.4% Y/Y).

Gross margin estimate of 21.1%

Over the last 2 years, HUYA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward.