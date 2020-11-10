Dominion Energy (D +1.7% ) says it will support disclosing climate risks consistent with recommendations from the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, saying the move advances the company's focus on consistency and transparency.

Dominion joins more than 1,500 companies and organizations around the world that have said they back the TCFD framework to build a more resilient financial system through climate-related disclosure.

The task force, chaired by former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg and including 31 members across the G20, set a global benchmark for climate risk disclosures in 2017.

Dominion joins other major U.S. utilities including AES, Algonquin Power (NYSE:AQN), Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED), Entergy (NYSE:ETR) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) that back the TCFD framework, according to a list of supporters.