Apple launches MacBook Air and Pro, $699 Mac Mini with in-house silicon as Intel breakup begins

Preorders for the new Macs start today and shipping starts next week.

Update 3: The new M1 MacBook Pro offers 8x the performance and 5x faster graphics compared to the prior model.

Apple says the new MacBook Pro is 3x faster than the best-selling Windows (MSFT -3.3% ) laptop in its class.

The Pro offers 17 hours of web battery life and 20 hours of video playback, the longest ever for a MacBook Pro.

The Pro also still includes the active cooling system that was removed from the new Air.

MacBook Pro still starts at $1,299 and $1,199 for Education.

Update 2: Apple announces the Mac Mini with 3x faster performance, 6x the graphics performance, 15x faster machine learning, and up to 60% better energy efficiency than the prior quad-core Mini model.

Mac Mini now starts at $699, $100 lower than the previous generation.

Update: The first Mac model with M1 is a new MacBook Air. Apple says the M1 version is up to 3x faster than the prior model with 5x faster integrated graphics and a 3.5x faster CPU.

Battery life offers up to 18 hours, the longest ever in a MacBook Air.

Pricing still starts at $999 or $899 for education.

Original post: Apple (AAPL +0.1% ) kicks off its One More Thing hardware event with the first Macs containing the new family of in-house silicon, beginning the two-year breakup process with Intel (INTC +0.1% ) chips.

The chips are based on Arm architecture (Nvidia (NVDA -5.8% ) is purchasing Arm for $40B) and will likely be manufactured by Apple foundry partner TSM (TSM -1.3% ).

The M1 chip will power the new Mac models built on Arm architecture. The 5nm processor prioritizes power efficiency and includes an eight-core CPU that the company says offers the best performance per watt of any CPU. There's also an eight-core GPU (billed with the world's fastest integrated graphics) and a 16-core Neural Engine.

Here's a graphical look at more M1 features:

Apple says every app made by the company will be optimized for M1. A number of companies will launch Universal apps that will work on either processor. Adobe (ADBE -4.0% ) will be out with Universal Lightroom next month and Universal Photoshop in 2021.

Related: In the recent fiscal Q4 report, Apple reported all-time high Mac revenue of $9.03B, which was pushed well over the $7.93B consensus by the pandemic's work and learn from home tailwinds.