Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP -3.2% ) Q3 results show revenue of $4.3M, -27% Y/Y, misses consensus by $0.42M.

Decrease in revenue was primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic which has adversely affected USC product sales, in part due to reductions or cancellations of outpatient or elective surgeries and other medical procedures and reductions in office visits to physicians' offices.

R&D expenses were ~$1.7M vs. $3.3M last year.

Cash and equivalents at the end of the third quarter was approximately $12.4M.

The FDA has provided a target action date of November 15, 2020 with respect to the company’s resubmitted NDA relating to ZIMHI Injection.

EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.01 .

Q4 estimated revenue of $5.96M and EPS of -$0.06

CEO comments: “We are excited to have US WorldMeds in full control of our SYMJEPI product now that the transition from Sandoz has been completed. We expect to see the full impact of this transition going forward and I expect 2021 to be the breakout year for this product. We and our commercial partner eagerly await the FDA’s decision on our ZIMHI NDA which has a target PDUFA date of November 15th. We remain very excited about the remainder of this year and beyond.”

