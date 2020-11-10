StarTek (SRT +18.4% ) reported Q3 revenue decreased marginally by 0.9% Y/Y to $163.1M, the slight decrease was driven by depreciation of the Argentina Peso & the Indian Rupees and warrant contra revenue.

On a constant currency basis, net revenue increased 3.5% compared Y/Y.

Gross margin declined 320 bps to 14.1%, primarily driven by higher outsourcing, contract, maintenance and communication expenses, partially offset by lower travelling and recruitment costs.

Adj. EBITDA improved 145 bps to 9.6%, driven by the aforementioned cost reductions and focus on prudent expense management.

SG&A margin improved 480 bps to 9.1% as a result of the cost reductions the company has implemented over the last 12 months and in response to COVID-19.

At Sept. 30, cash and restricted cash increased to $56.6M, total debt reduced to $136M with net debt at $79.4M.

The company continues to focus on cost management and digital optimization which drives strong operational momentum.

“We expect our digital initiatives to be a key driver of both future revenue growth and operating leverage, as we believe the hybrid remote work structure is here to stay for the long-term.” said Aparup Sengupta, Executive Chairman and Global CEO.

Previously: StarTek EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (Nov. 09 2020)