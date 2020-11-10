Liberty Media prices $800M in upsized exchangeable debenture offering
Nov. 10, 2020 1:40 PM ETFormula One Group (FWONA)FWONA, FWONKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Liberty Media (FWONA -0.2%) has priced an upsized offering of $800M in senior debt.
- The company's offering that amount in 0.5% exchangeable senior debentures due 2050, with 11.0983 shares of Live Nation (LYV -1.2%) common stock attributable to each $1,000 in debentures. (On exchange, Liberty can deliver Live Nation stock or cash.)
- That makes for an initial conversion price of $90.10 for each share of Live Nation, a 40% premium.
- Liberty has also granted original purchasers an option to buy up to $120M in additional debentures.