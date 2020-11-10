SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.14B (+7.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SPTN has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.