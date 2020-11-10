Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) is scheduled to announce FQ4 earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.81 (-8.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $589.86M (-29.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TTEK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.