Blackstone Group (BX +1.6% ) President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gray sees continuing a lot of the same themes that the firm has been pursuing before the pandemic, with the potential for some particularly hard-hit sectors to revive, he said during the BofA Securities Future of Financials virtual conference.

In real estate, for example, he still sees growth opportunities in housing, infrastructure, life sciences, data centers, and renewable energy plays.

Themes he likes are garden apartments in the U.S. and logistics, especially last-mile assets, around the world.

2021 will continue to be "challenging for the physical world" businesses, such as hotels, travel and entertainment. Leisure travel is coming back, he notes, but group business travel "will take awhile."

Blackstone will be "investing in some of the more dislocated areas," he adds.

Blackstone's broad range of businesses and investment strategies give it expertise that can be applied across platforms. In its credit platform, the company's capabilities in real estate, infrastructure, and such "will create more and more opportunity for us," Gray said.

Its ability to invest for the long-term also helps, he added, allowing it to ride out storms.

Not all of its businesses have been thriving. "The hedge fund space has had some serious headwinds," he said. But BX's hedge fund business has been making progress. The company's hedge fund team have "done a great job of protecting capital" and have brought the unit back to break even.

While boosting returns has been challenging, the hedge fund unit has been able to grow revenue as it moves into new areas. "We hope to find ways to get it growing" like other areas of the company, he said.

Blackstone's position as a private equity giant doesn't mean there's not room for growth. The private equity market is still small ($4.5T at the end of last year) when compared with the public equities market of over $100T, he said.

Given recent regulatory changes that will make it easier for 401(k)s to invest in private equity, Gray sees serving retail investors as a long-term strategic opportunity, "where (we) build up relationships with the advisors and serve them as we would our institutional clients," he said.

As for acquisitions, buying another company isn't high on the firm's list. "The bar is very high for us to do a big acquisition," Gray said, noting that it would have to be in a business that Blackstone isn't already in.

