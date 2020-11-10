U.S. aviation authorities are considering new safety-related penalties or other enforcement action against Boeing (BA +5.1% ), WSJ reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration has alerted the company that alleged quality-control lapses on assembly lines and undue management pressure on engineers certifying safety systems could amount to violations of a 2015 settlement of systemic safety oversight problems, according to the report.

The FAA is said to be examining issues affecting several aircraft models, including production of the 787 Dreamliner.

The report comes as FAA's leadership is preparing to allow Boeing's 737 MAX fleet back in the air as soon as Nov. 18, which is helping to lift Boeing shares today.