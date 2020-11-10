Granite Construction (GVA +14.6% ) says as of September 30 total company committed and awarded projects stood at $4.2B.

The Company had $549.6M of available liquidity, including $393.7M of cash and marketable securities. Debt was $413.9M. It did not make any borrowings during the quarter on its credit facility and continues to focus on strategic cash management.

Additionally, the Company is working with its lenders to amend its credit facility to extend the filing deadline to February 28, 2021 and expects to enter into this amendment by November 15.

Granite Construction says investigation of prior-period reporting for its heavy civil operating group is “substantially complete,” and it is evaluating the impact of the investigation on its prior statements and implementing appropriate remediation actions, will not file 10-Q by Nov. 9, and will file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the SEC.