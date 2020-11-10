It's official launch day for Microsoft's (MSFT -3.5% ) next-generation consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft has begun a launch stream with extended gameplay sessions on launch titles.

The $499 Series X is "available" today - along with the smaller, discless $299 Series S - but "available" is a term of art, as actually getting hands on the console amid hot demand is challenging.

Preorders began in Sept. 22, to heavy interest, and for the first time the company is launching worldwide on the same day.

That demand could outstrip supply for months, though many COVID-19 supply chain issues in Chinese factories from the first half have resolved somewhat.

And launch day has been hit by demand in another way - Xbox Live is seeing an outage in Core Services, preventing users from signing on, and Microsoft is working on a fix.