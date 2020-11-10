Occidental Petroleum (OXY -1.1% ) says it will not spend more than $2.9B on new projects next year, which would keep its oil and gas production flat.

Occidental "will go into 2021 conservatively," even if oil prices rise, capping FY 2021 capex at $2.9B after spending ~$2.5B this year, CEO Vicki Hollub said on today's earnings conference call.

The company will target $2B-$3B in asset sales to be announced by H1 2021, which "will continue to be applied towards debt reduction," Hollub said.

Occidental's long-term net debt was at $35.9B at the end of September, little changed from the end of June.

"Execution on asset sales is critical to the survival of this highly leveraged company," Edward Jones analyst Jennifer Rowland says.

Occidental also said it would soon release a plan to cut greenhouse gas emissions at its operations to net zero by 2040, becoming the latest oil and gas company to set long-term climate goals.

Occidental trades lower after reporting a larger than forecast Q3 adjusted loss and a 45% Y/Y revenue decline.