Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF) could end operations in the first part of next year if it can't line up a rescue deal.

The airline company says it is dependent on additional working capital in order to continue operating through the first quarter of 2021 and beyond after seeing its cash balance drop to 3.4B crowns ($376M) at the end of Q3.

Earlier this week, Norway's government rejected an appeal for more state support for the airline due to the high risk. Meanwhile, the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Europe doesn't bode well for short-term demand.

Shares of Norwegian Air are down 99% from their 52-week high.