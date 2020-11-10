Residential REITs were cheered at Mizuho as price targets were raised for AvalonBay Communities (AVB +4.4% ), Equity Residential (EQR +3.7% ), Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA +2.8% ) and UDR (UDR +4.7% ). Quick look at past 6-month price performance vs. broader REIT index:

Analyst Haendel St. Juste raised targets maintaining their respective ratings of AVB, Neutral (PT, $169 from $160), EQR, Buy (PT, $68 from $62), MAA, Neutral (PT, $128 from $115) and UDR, Buy (PT, $43 from $40). REITs have a direct exposure to primary drivers of U.S. economy; in the past 20 years, apartment REITs have outperformed other REITs and the broader market by a wide margin mainly led by an ongoing shortage of U.S. housing, better long-term NOI growth/lower cap ex than most other REIT sectors and a higher propensity to rent from Millennials and Baby Boomers, the two largest U.S. population cohorts.