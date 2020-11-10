Residential REITs were cheered at Mizuho as price targets were raised for AvalonBay Communities (AVB +4.4%), Equity Residential (EQR +3.7%), Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA +2.8%) and UDR (UDR +4.7%).
Quick look at past 6-month price performance vs. broader REIT index:
Analyst Haendel St. Juste raised targets maintaining their respective ratings of AVB, Neutral (PT, $169 from $160), EQR, Buy (PT, $68 from $62), MAA, Neutral (PT, $128 from $115) and UDR, Buy (PT, $43 from $40).
REITs have a direct exposure to primary drivers of U.S. economy; in the past 20 years, apartment REITs have outperformed other REITs and the broader market by a wide margin mainly led by an ongoing shortage of U.S. housing, better long-term NOI growth/lower cap ex than most other REIT sectors and a higher propensity to rent from Millennials and Baby Boomers, the two largest U.S. population cohorts.
In 2019, all property sectors delivered double-digit returns over that time period, led by Industrial REITs (52.4%), Data Centers (41.1%), Timber REITs (36.9%) and Residential REITs (35.5%) according to the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index; marking the best performance since 2014.
PMorgan Chase & Co. unit JP Morgan Asset Management is targeting $700M in fundraising for residential developments in the U.S. Sun Belt states, Bloomberg News reported, citing an investor presentation.
The planned investment vehicle will develop single-family and multifamily rental homes in Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Charlotte and Raleigh, N.C.; Houston; and other cities, with a targeted annual return of up to 15% after fees, according to the report.
With the Blue Wave across the country, apartment REITs in California cheered; Proposition 21, which would have allowed local government to establish rent control on buildings older than 15 years old, was defeated. The state could still produce other measures to enact rent control, according to BMO Capital Markets.