Raytheon Technologies (RTX +4.3% ) and Spirit AeroSystems (SPR +13.3% ) rally after J.P. Morgan upgraded both stocks to Overweight from Neutral, as yesterday's vaccine news raises hopes for a recovery in commercial aviation and for investor interest in aircraft manufacturers.

"To be clear, air travel remains severely depressed and COVID-19 should keep it that way into 2021," since a vaccine can't be distributed en masse overnight, but "stocks seem more poised to price in potential goodness before it fully arrives while looking through near-term badness," JPM analyst Seth Seifman writes.

Seifman raised Raytheon's price target to $79 from $66, and he expects the company's aerospace business to dominate valuation after better than forecast Q3 earnings "helped clear the deck."

The analyst lifts Spirit's target to $36 from $26, and sees "the ramp on 737 profits giving Spirit appealing exposure to a multiyear aero recovery."

RTX shares have dropped ~30% while SPR has slumped 70% over the past year.