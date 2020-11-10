Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser thinks the market is missing the point that Crocs (CROX -0.6% ) will be a post-pandemic winner in retail.

Poser expects Crocs brand strength and revenue growth momentum to continue weill into 2021.

"The response to the pandemic and improved brand management have increased the awareness & consideration of the Crocs brand, both of which were already improving prior to the pandemic," he notes.

Susquehanna has a Positive rating on Crocs and boosts its price target to $70 to rep 28% upside potential for shares.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Crocs is also Very Bullish.