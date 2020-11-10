Aravive out-licenses cancer candidate AVB-500 in Greater China
Nov. 10, 2020 2:57 PM ETAravive, Inc. (ARAV)ARAVBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- Aravive (ARAV +7.1%) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with 3D Medicine for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 across all oncology indications in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan (Greater China).
- AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth.
- Aravive completed Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and is also evaluating AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
- Under the terms of the agreement, Aravive will receive an upfront payment of $12M and is eligible to receive up to $207M in milestone payments, as well as tiered sales-based royalties ranging from the low double digits to mid-teens
- 3D Medicines will be responsible for all costs associated with development and commercialization activities for AVB-500 in Greater China. Aravive will retain all rights to AVB-500 in the rest of the world and will continue to be responsible for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 in the U.S. and other geographies.