Aravive out-licenses cancer candidate AVB-500 in Greater China

Nov. 10, 2020 2:57 PM ETAravive, Inc. (ARAV)ARAVBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Aravive (ARAV +7.1%) has entered into an exclusive license agreement with 3D Medicine for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 across all oncology indications in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan (Greater China).
  • AVB-500 is an ultra-high affinity decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway associated with tumor cell growth.
  • Aravive completed Phase 1b trial of AVB-500 in platinum resistant ovarian cancer and is also evaluating AVB-500 in clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Aravive will receive an upfront payment of $12M and is eligible to receive up to $207M in milestone payments, as well as tiered sales-based royalties ranging from the low double digits to mid-teens
  • 3D Medicines will be responsible for all costs associated with development and commercialization activities for AVB-500 in Greater China. Aravive will retain all rights to AVB-500 in the rest of the world and will continue to be responsible for the development and commercialization of AVB-500 in the U.S. and other geographies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.