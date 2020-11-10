Packaged food sales were up 7.5% over the last four weeks and accelerated to a 9.2% pace over the last week tracked, per new Nielsen data.

Dollar sales were strong for Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) +12.6%, McCormick & Co, (NYSE:MKC) +12.8%, Flower Foods (NYSE:FLO) +15.2%, B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) +15.7% and ConAgra (NYSE:CAG) +9.7% for the four-week tracking period.

Once again, the category with the strongest growth was the ingredient catch-all (extracts/herbs/spices/seasoning) as at-home cooking remains elevated.

Grocery store stocks Kroger (KR +2.2% ), Grocery Outlet Holdings (GO +2.8% ), Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM +2.5% ) and Albertsons (ACI +1.5% ) are all higher on the day.