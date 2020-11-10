Taking advantage of lower airline traffic trends, United Airlines (UAL -2.5% ) plans to return to John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City on February 1 with new slots that are typically hard to acquire.

The return to JFK will end an absence that dates back to 2015.

United is planning to operate Boeing 767-300ER planes to San Francisco and Los Angeles from Kennedy Airport’s Terminal 7 and could expand service to other airports.

United already serves the New York area from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport and out of LaGuardia Airport.

