Fed needs to address corporate risk-taking if it keeps rates low, Rosengren says

The Fed's commitment to easy monetary policy should be combined with a regulatory approach that seeks to address financial imbalances so that they don't exacerbate economic downturns, Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said in an online speech hosted by UBS Europe.

“Easy monetary policy requires more guardrails protecting against rising financial-stability risks,” he said. "Without financial stability governance and tools, recessions have the potential to be more severe and fall disproportionately on those that can least afford it."

And without those protections, downturns are likely to be deeper and last longer and impact disproportionately those who can least afford it, he added.

Specifically, he points to companies in the consumer discretionary sector that defaulted and/or filed for bankruptcy in 2020. Most of those firms had elevated debt before the pandemic, making most too high to qualify for the Fed's Main Street Lending program.

Most of those struggling firms are also labor intensive, and employ many relatively low-wage workers. So, those bankruptcies, consequently, turn temporary lay-offs into permanent ones, increasing the number of longer-term unemployed workers.

"While the monetary and fiscal policy response in the United States has been an important economic mitigant to problems generated by the pandemic since the onset this spring, excessive risk-taking during the previous recovery period is, unfortunately, likely to prolong the country’s economic distress — especially for those most disproportionately affected," he said.