Air Products (APD -0.7% ) says it expects to launch a ~$1B, 30 metric tons/day liquid hydrogen production plant in eastern China in 2022.

The company says the project in Zhejiang province would be the first large-sized commercial liquid hydrogen plant in China and the largest of its kind in Asia.

Air Products also reportedly signed an MoU with chemical producer China Jiutai to set up a joint venture to produce high-purity hydrogen and liquid hydrogen.

China is expected to accelerate development of its hydrogen industry following Pres. Xi's vow to steer the country towards carbon neutrality by 2060.

In a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha, the Investment Doctor says Air Products shares are "expensive but quality has its price."