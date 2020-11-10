Weak dollar, growing risk appetite vault some of year's lagging emerging market ETFs

The weak dollar and booming risk appetite in the wake of the U.S. presidential election is adding a tailwind for some emerging markets ETFs that have trailed during the year.

Country ETFs for Thailand (NYSEARCA:THD), Malaysia (NYSEARCA:EWM), Hong Kong (NYSEARCA:EWH), Nigeria (NYSEARCA:NGE), and Chile (BATS:ECH) were the biggest gainers Tuesday of the ETFs monitored by the Seeking Alpha Country ETF tracker.

THD, EWM, and EWH were the biggest gainers of the group with gains of 7.6%, 2.7%, and 2.5% respectively. The gain for the THD is the largest since March 17.

Despite the day's gains, the group has trailed U.S. markets YTD. THD, ECH, and NGE have lost 23%, 16%, and 12% YTD respectively.

The reversal mirrors others taking place in the markets in recent days. The Nasdaq, a leader over the year, tumbled while the Dow and small caps made gains.