Corteva (CTVA +4.6% ) climbs to a new all-time high after Argus upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $42 price target, reflecting the firm's more positive outlook for the global farm economy, as demand and pricing for agricultural products continue to improve.

Argus also expects Corteva will benefit over time from its global scale, broad product range and strong new product pipeline, analyst William Selesky says, adding the company is focused on boosting shareholder returns through stock buybacks and dividends.

Corteva recently reported better than forecast Q3 earnings and revenues while reaffirming full-year guidance.

CTVA's average Wall Street analyst rating is Bullish: