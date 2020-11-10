American Express (NYSE:AXP) cardholders, piling up their points and miles during the pandemic, are likely to use them on big vacations once people feel comfortable enough to travel, AXP Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said during a virtual conference on Tuesday.

"They're not choosing to redeem them for online retail, which they could," he said. "They're just stocking up the points to travel."

The credit card company did add some temporary perks for some of its cards that customers could take advantage of during the pandemic, such as new rewards for streaming services.

That's helped the company minimize attrition, with about three-quarters of U.S. Platinum cardholders using some of those new benefits, Campbell said.

The company isn't turning away from the focus on travel it's known for. "We’d be crazy to dramatically pivot the whole company because of what we view as a fairly temporary change in the way people are going to spend," Campbell said.