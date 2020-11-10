Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.21 beats by $0.12 ; GAAP EPS of $0.54 misses by $0.59 .

Revenue of $4.74B (+163.3% Y/Y) beats by $190M .

Announces $1 billion share repurchase authorization.

"While the mortgage industry sits at a critical inflection point, Rocket Companies continues to build for the future – always looking for the next opportunity. Throughout the first three quarters of 2020, we have generated $6.6 billion in GAAP net income. As the Company enters the last quarter of 2020, it does so with all cylinders firing and looks forward to a strong end to the year," Jay Farner, CEO.

Shares +4% .

