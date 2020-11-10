Investors continue to bet that the pandemic end-game is in sight, selling 2020 post-March favorites like Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook, Apple, Nvidia, Mastercard, and PayPal, while buying sectors like energy, industrials, REITs, and small caps.

The Nasdaq shed another 1.4% today, while the Dow gained 0.9% , and the Russell 2000 added 1.25% . The S&P 500 edged lower. The S&P Value Index (SP500V) gained 1.3% .

The rally in small caps vs. the drop in the big-cap tech has been so furious that the Russell 2000 is now 300 basis points ahead of the Nasdaq since the March bottom. As recently as the start of November, the Nasdaq had outperformed the Russell by nearly 1K basis points.