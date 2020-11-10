Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$1.46 misses by $0.13 .

Revenue of $499.74M (-47.7% Y/Y) beats by $12.72M .

Active riders +44% Y/Y to $12.51M vs. consensus of $12.8M; Revenue per Active rider -7% Y/Y to $39.94 vs. consensus of $38.66.

“Lyft’s third quarter results reflect our focused execution and business resilience,” said Logan Green, co-founder and chief executive officer of Lyft. “We are encouraged by the ongoing recovery in ridesharing and the performance improvements we saw across bikes, scooters and fleet. We remain confident that demand will continue to return as we progress through the recovery.”

Shares -2% .

Press Release