Health Catalyst's (NASDAQ:HCAT) current CFO Patrick Nelli has been named President, effective January 1, 2021, responsible for all the major growth functions and lead engagement with existing clients, new clients, international expansion, sales operations, marketing, and communications, and report directly to the CEO.

In Health Catalyst since 2013, Nelli served earlier in healthcare investment banking at McColl Partners and in private equity at GTCR.

The company has also named Bryan Hunt, current SVP, Financial Planning & Analysis, CFO, also effective January 1, 2021.

Other promotions: Jason Alger, SVP, Finance, to Chief Accounting Officer, and Adam Brown, SVP, Investor Relations, to SVP, Investor Relations and Financial Planning & Analysis.