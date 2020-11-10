Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.62 misses by $0.71 .

Revenue of $29.76M (+34.7% Y/Y) beats by $2.84M.

The GAAP net loss was primarily attributable to $(83.1) million in change in estimated fair value of contingent consideration shares awarded as part of the business combination with Nebula Acquisition Corporation (“Nebula”) on June 10, 2020. Given the share price performance milestones for the contingent consideration have all been met as of August 2020, net income beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020 and beyond will not be burdened by any changes to the fair value of the contingent consideration shares.

Press Release