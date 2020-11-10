Grocery Outlet Holdings (NASDAQ:GO) reports comparable sales increased 9.1% in Q3 to top the consensus mark of +8.7%.

Gross margin was 31.2% of sales vs. 31.0% consensus.

FY20 outlook: "Grocery Outlet currently expects to open 34 stores this year with no additional closures planned. The company also plans to build its real estate pipeline even more to support 10% annual unit growth. Quarter-to-date comparable store sales growth for FQ4 is in the positive mid-single digits driven by an increase in average basket size partially offset by declines in store traffic. Based on current trends, Grocery Outlet expects comparable store results for the full quarter to remain consistent at those levels.

Shares of Grocery Outlet are down 8.34% AH to $38.90 after gaining 2.98% during the regular session.

