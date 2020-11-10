CTO Realty Growth (NYSEMKT:CTO) closed three transactions indicating ~$6.5M in transaction activity.

All in the first week of November: the land joint venture that was formed in October 2019 completed the sale of ~29.7 acres for ~$3M; company's loan made to the buyer of the company's former golf operations was repaid by the borrower, generating proceeds of ~$2M; sold ight billboard sites for a sales price of ~$1.5M, expects to use the proceeds as part of a 1031 like-kind exchange.

The Land JV's current pipeline related to the remaining 1,637 acres includes approximately 100 acres of potential land sales that total $13.3M, with more than half of the sales volume expected to close in the next 90 days.

CTO is currently under contract to sell a wholly owned land parcel in downtown Daytona Beach for $6.1M; sale closing expected in 2021.