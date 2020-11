Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.05 beats by $0.04 ; GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.01 .

Revenue of $154.68M (+61.4% Y/Y) beats by $10.35M .

Operating margin rate of 9% vs. consensus of 0.6%; Gross margin rate expanded 300 bps to 79%.

Q4 revenue to be between $162M-$164M vs. consensus of $155.17M and Adjusted EPS of $0.01-$0.02 vs. consensus of $0.01.

FY2020 revenue to be between $588M-$590M vs. consensus of $571.2M and Adjusted EPS of $0.17-$0.18 vs. consensus of $0.12.

Shares -7.9% .

