Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) reports Q3 results that included a wider than expected loss per share of $1.46. But the pandemic-pressured rideshare company beat on revenue, adjusted EBITDA loss, and revenue per active rider.

Q3 revenue was down 48% Y/Y but up 47% Q/Q to $499.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $239.7M vs. the $128.1M loss in last year's quarter and the $252.2M loss consensus.

Cash and equivalents totaled $2.5B at the end of the quarter.

Active riders were down 44% Y/Y and up 44% Q/Q to 12.5M, narrowly below the 12.8M forecast.

Revenue per active rider dropped 7% on the year and increased 2% on the quarter to $39.94, above the $38.66 forecast.

Our Q3 revenue grew by 47% quarter-over-quarter driven by a meaningful recovery in Active Riders, and we successfully limited our Adjusted EBITDA loss, outperforming our most recent outlook by $25 million. These results reflect the ongoing recovery as well as our progress towards reducing costs and improving our underlying unit economics. We remain focused on achieving Adjusted EBITDA profitability by the fourth quarter of next year, even with a slower recovery," says CFO Brian Roberts.

Lyft shares are little changed AH but the stock was coming off a strong rally yesterday following Pfizer's positive coronavirus vaccine data.