As part of its long-term strategic plan to transform the company into a high-growth, customer-centric innovator of value-added engineered plastic solutions, Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) acquired the assets of Indiana-based Elkhart Plastics, one of the largest rotational molding companies in U.S.

Elkhart manufactures engineered products for the recreational vehicle, marine, agriculture, construction, truck, and other industries; has six U.S. manufacturing facilities.

Elkhart will operate as a new strategic business unit within Myers' Material Handling Segment; combination of Elkhart with Myers' Ameri-Kart business will create the fifth-largest rotational molding business in U.S.

In 2019, Elkhart’s revenues were ~$100Mand its adjusted EBITDA margin was ~9%.

Acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, and Myers financed the transaction with cash on hand; expected to generate annual cost synergies of ~$4 to $6M annually, most of which to be achieved in first two years.