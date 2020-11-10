Further steps in a corporate reorganization are adding momentum to Disney's (NYSE:DIS) move to realign to focus on its streaming media business.

Peter Rice - who came in via the Fox acquisition and got oversight of Disney's broadcast and cable TV networks - has set a new leadership team as chairman of the recently rebranded Disney General Entertainment content division.

“For our team, this means we will wholly focus our resources and efforts on developing, producing and marketing exceptional content to fuel the company’s streaming and linear platforms while our colleagues at Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution (DMED) will distribute and monetize that content and run the linear networks and streaming platforms,” Rice says in an internal memo.

Kareem Daniel is head of that media and entertainment distribution network, charged by the company in its recent reshuffle to figure out how/where to best monetize the company's content, with streaming front and center among those options.

It's a "big change to our legacy television structure which was built around linear networks," Rice says.

His new team includes president of DGE business operations Ravi Ahuja, ABC News president James Goldston, FX chairman John Landgraf, National Geographic Partners chairman Gary Knell, Disney Branded Television president and chief creative officer Gary Marsh, National Geographic Content President Courteney Monroe, and Walt Disney Television chairman of entertainment Dana Walden.

Rice's general-entertainment purview is one of three major content groups at the company, along with Studios (under Alan F. Horn and Alan Bergman) and Sports (under Jimmy Pitaro).