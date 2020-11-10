Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) sees Q4 closed loan volume stable vs. Q3, at worst, and up 4.5% at best.

That comes compares with a record quarter. "Rocket Companies assisted more clients in the third quarter of 2020 than any quarter in our 35-year history," said CEO Jay Farner.

Sees Q4 closed loan volume of $88B-$93B, up 73%-83% Y/Y, with the lower end about even with Q3 2020's $89B.

Sees net rate lock volume of $80B-$87B, down from $94.7B in Q3 and up 82%-98% from a year ago.

RKT slips 0.9% in after-hours trading.

The company also announced a $1B share repurchase authorization that is effective for two years.

Q3 adjusted EPS of $1.21 beat the average analyst estimate of $1.09.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $3.25B surged from $743M a year earlier.

Q3 adjusted revenue of $4.74B beats the consensus estimate of $4.55B and rose 163% from $1.80B in Q3 2019.

Q3 net rate lock volume of $94.7B doubled from $47.1B a year earlier.

Conference call at 4:30 PM ET.

