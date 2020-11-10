Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -C$0.21 misses by C$0.09 .

Revenue of C$0.33M (+65.0% Y/Y).

Company CFO Bal Bhullar added, “During Q3 we increased our cash position by another $50 million, bringing our total cash and cash equivalents to above $100 million at September 30. With our anticipated production ramp over the coming quarters and future plans for a U.S. facility buildout, we have created a financial pathway to execute on our immediate and longer-term goals and objectives. While we are in the most financially secure position in our Company’s history, our focus remains on managing our resources effectively and efficiently to maximize results and output for our business and generate greater value for our shareholders over time.”

Shares -2.6% .

