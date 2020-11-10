Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) plunges 9.9% AH despite Q3 beats as the name continue the two-day decline of stocks benefiting from the pandemic, which followed Pfizer's positive coronavirus vaccine data.

Q3 sales were up 61% Y/Y to $154.68M ($10.35M above consensus) and EPS was $0.05, beating consensus by $0.04.

The company added 727 customers with ARR of over $100K in the past year, bringing the total up to 1,107.

Operating cash flow was $36.3M with FCF of $28.6M.

Cash and equivalents totaled $1.5B at the end of the quarter.

For Q4, DDOG expects revenue of $162-164M (consensus: $155.2M), operating income of $3-5M, and EPS of $0.01-0.02 (consensus: $0.01).

For the year, Datadog forecasts revenue of $588-590M (consensus: $571.2M), operating income of $48.5-50.5M, and EPS of $0.17-0.18 (consensus: $0.12).

"With eight new products and major features announced at our annual user conference, Dash, we have maintained our strong track record of innovation and extended our leadership as the most complete and cloud native end-to-end observability platform. We continue to make meaningful R&D investments toward what is a very significant long-term opportunity," says CEO Olivier Pomel.

Press release.

