Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) announced today that the underwriters of its recently completed public offering of 31.9M shares have fully exercised their option to purchase an additional 4.79M common shares in connection with the additional forward sale agreements at $38/share.

Option exercise is expected to close on Nov.12.

Initially, the company will not receive any proceeds from the offering; if any, along with debt private placement proceeds and cash on hand will be used to fund the earlier announced acquisition of certain subsidiaries of Agro Merchants Group.