Gladstone Capital fiscal Q4 NII matches, NAV rises 1.8% vs. Q3
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD)'s net investment income matches and total investment income beats consensus estimates for its fiscal quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020.
- Fiscal Q4 net investment income per share of 20 cents, matches the average analyst estimate and is unchanged from Q3.
- Total investment income for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 of $12.6M beats consensus estimate of $12.3M and increased 7.2% from $11.7M in Q3.
- Net asset value per common share of $7.40 at Sept. 30 vs. $7.27 at June 30.
- "While there may be additional challenges ahead, and we have a ways to go to fully recover the unrealized losses of fiscal 2020, our investment principles and strategies are intact and given our modest leverage, we are well positioned to grow our earning asset base and net interest income as we transition into fiscal 2021," said President Bob Marcotte.
- Invested $20.7M in one new portfolio company and $1.3M in existing portfolio companies and received $22.6M in repayments and net proceeds, including the exit of its investment in Universal Survey Center, which resulted in prepayment fee income of $0.3M and the repayment of its debt investment of $13.7M at par.
- Interest income increased by $0.3M, or 2.6%, due to a 1.6% increase in the weighted average principal balance of its interest-bearing portfolio quarter over quarter.
- Net increase in net assets resulting from operations was $10.2M for the quarter vs. $15.0M in Q3.
- Conference call on Nov. 11 at 8:30 AM.
