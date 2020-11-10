Airbnb delays IPO document release until next week - Bloomberg
Nov. 10, 2020 4:50 PM ETAirbnb, Inc. (ABNB)ABNBBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Bloomberg sources says Airbnb (AIRB) has pushed back the public release of its IPO filing until next week, though the reveal could come as soon as Monday.
- Prior reports suggested Airbnb would open its books for the first time this Thursday.
- Airbnb delayed the release to give it more distance from the U.S. presidential election.
- The company is reportedly seeking as much as $3B when it lists on the Nasdaq.
