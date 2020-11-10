Parateum (NASDAQ:TEUM) -44.7% AH , announced that it has notified Nasdaq of its inability to file quarterly/annual reports of the past two years by November 9, 2020, date assigned by the panel for listing continuity on Nasdaq.

Post the above, Nasdaq notified the company that of delisting the stock, effective Nov.12.

The company is expected to trade on the Pink OTC Markets.

Separately, the company has issued a shareholder letter updating recent progress on business highlights, completion of internal investigation, balance sheet & financing and update on the restatement process.