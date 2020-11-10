"We are going to be responsible and we are not going to overflow the markets with iron ore," Vale (NYSE:VALE) CFO Luciano Siani said today at the Reuters Commodity Trading Summit.

Vale is prepared to raise its capacity using safer and less polluting methods to 450M metric tons in about five years - nearly 50% more than forecast production for 2020 - but it may not use full capacity if an expected surge in Asian demand fails to materialize, Siani said.

As the only global iron ore miner with significant plans to expand capacity, Vale's production decisions affect prices of products made of steel around the world.

A reduction in world supply after Vale cut ~25% from its production target for 2019 following the January tailings dam disaster at Brumadinho helped to fuel a surge in iron ore prices, which hit a six-year high this September.