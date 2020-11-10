Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) announces results from a Phase 2 clinical trial, FIGHT, evaluating the combination of bemarituzumab and chemo regimen mFOLFOX6 in patients with fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b-positive (FGFR2b+), non HER2-positive (non HER2+) advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer in a first-line setting.

The study failed to achieve the primary endpoint of a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) up to month 46 compared to placebo + mFOLFOX6. Specifically, median PFS in the treatment arm was 9.5 months versus 7.4 months in the placebo arm (p=0.073).

The company says the endpoint was achieved but at a two-sided alpha of 0.20 which means that each tail of the normal distribution is 0.10 or a 90% confidence interval, a lower bar than the 95% interval typically used for statistical significance.

Median overall survival (OS), a secondary endpoint, was not reached.

Overall response rate, another secondary endpoint, improved by 13.1% but, again, the separation from placebo was not statistically significant (p=0.106).

Complete results will be presented at a future medical conference.