For October, Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) reported a M/M drop of 1% in assets under management to $1,206.5B dented by unfavorable market returns, which decreased AUM by $10B partially offset by $0.8B increase led by FX.

Total net outflows were $2.3B; net long-term inflows of $2.5B.

Non-management fee earning net inflows were $2.5B and money market net outflows were $7.2B.

Preliminary average total AUM for the quarter through Oct. 31 were $1,235.5B, and preliminary average active AUM for the quarter through Oct. 31 were $907.4B.