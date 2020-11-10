The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a bigger than expected draw of 5.15M barrels of oil for the week ending Nov. 7.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a draw of 3.3M barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 5.62M barrels and Cushing inventories show a draw of 1.17M barrels.

Data to be released tomorrow from the Energy Information Administration is expected to show crude inventories fell by 800K barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

December WTI (CL1:COM) recently was $41.67/bbl in electronic trading after settling today at $41.36/bbl.