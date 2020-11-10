Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) -13.3% AH , seeks to offer the company's units at $7.50/unit for total gross proceeds of ~$125M; each unit consists of one share and one half of one common share purchase warrant.

Each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of the company for a 40 months period, post the offer close date, at an exercise price of $9/warrant share.

Underwriters granted 30-day option to purchase additional 15% of the units.

Offer final terms have not yet been disclosed.

Proceeds to be used for funding growth opportunities, working capital and other general corporate purposes.