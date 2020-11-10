Goldman Sachs's (NYSE:GS) influential adviser, Russell Horwitz, is leaving the company after helping the Wall Street bank navigate crises ranging from the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis to Malaysia's multibillion-dollar 1MDB fund scandal, Bloomberg reports.

"You really don't want to go through either of those again," he told Bloomberg in an interview. "In dog years, it's a lifetime in terms of experience."

His exit comes soon after Goldman settled the investigations into its role in the 1MDB scandal, and eventually admitted wrongdoing and agreed to pay ~$5B.

Horwitz stared his career at the Clinton White House then worked for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Arthur Levitt and for Bloomberg.

He was hired at Goldman to write speeches for Hank Paulson. Once there, he found other assignments in helping the company handle crises, and eventually became a close associate of former chairman, Lloyd Blankfein.