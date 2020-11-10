Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) edged profit expectations in its Q3 earnings and saw accelerating growth among its paying users for online music, though overall users showed a decline.

Shares are down 1.7% after hours.

Revenues rose 16.4% to 7.58B yuan, paced by 55% growth in online music subscription revenues.

Non-IFRS attributable net profit was $1.35B (about $198M).

"Expansion of our music library and diversification of our content offering continued, with more video and long-form audio now available," says CEO Cussion Pang. "We enriched online music streaming by adding visual, interactive and social attributes to our products, including offering a whole new level of online concert experiences through TME Live. For online social entertainment services, we are pleased to see sustained recovery."

Users declined overall: mobile monthly active users for online music fell 2.3% to 646M, and mobile MAU for social entertainment fell 6.4% to 235M.

But paying users for online music rose 46% to 51.7M. That figure's up 4.6M sequentially, up from 4.4M sequential growth in Q2 and 2.8M in Q1, suggesting momentum there is growing.

Paying users for social entertainment dropped 14.6% to 10.5M.

Monthly average revenue per paying user rose 5.6% for online music to 9.4 yuan, and rose 32% for social entertainment, to 166.7 yuan.

Revenue breakout: Online music services, 2.32B yuan (up 25.9%); social entertainment, 5.25B yuan (up 12.7%).

Conference call to come at 8 p.m. ET.

